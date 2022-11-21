Global Economy LIVE | India's growth to slow down in 2023: Goldman Sachs
Follow for updates from the world of economy and global markets
Indonesian tech firm PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk reported a net loss of 20.32 trillion rupiah ($1.29 billion) between January and September 2022, according to financial statements published on Monday, amid a sell-off in tech stocks. Losses widened from the same period last year, when the firm reported a 11.57 trillion rupiah net loss, according to the statements.
The US dollar was firmly higher against major currencies on Monday. Rising COVID-19 cases in China have led to new restrictions there and are weighing on global investor sentiment. China is battling numerous COVID flare ups. Two deaths were reported in Beijing on Sunday, and the city's most populous district urged residents to stay at home on Monday.
India's shares fell on Monday, dragged down by information technology and energy companies. Worsening COVID-19 situation in China and likelihood of a tighter US monetary policy have contributed to the downfall.
The S&P BSE Sensex shed 0.8 per cent to 61,156.80 as of 0642 GMT, while the NSE Nifty 50 index lost 0.8 per cent to 18,162.80.
The Nifty IT, and Nifty energy indexes were top drags, falling 1.2 per cent and 0.8 per cent, respectively.
Goldman Sachs expects India's economic growth to slow to 5.9 per cent next year, from an estimated 6.9 per cent growth in 2022. "We expect growth to be a tale of two halves in 2023, with a slowdown in the first half (due to dwindling reopening effects)," Santanu Sengupta, India economist at Goldman Sachs, said in a note on Sunday.
The boost from the post-COVID reopening seems to have faded away and monetary tightening is weighing on domestic demand.
India's growth in the seven months since March 2022, considered the post-COVID reopening by Goldman Sachs, was faster than most other emerging markets in the first seven months after they reopened, the US investment bank said.
Oil prices dropped to near two-month lows on Monday, sliding around $1 a barrel. Supply fears have receded while concerns over fuel demand from China and US dollar strength weighed on prices. Brent crude futures for January had slipped 87 cents, or one per cent, to $86.75 a barrel by 0436 GMT.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for December were at $79.21 a barrel, down 87 cents or 1.1 per cent, ahead of the contract's expiry later on Monday. The more active January contract last fell 69 cents or 0.9 per cent to $79.42 a barrel.
The US dollar started the week on the front foot, boosted by defensive buying. Investors are on edge following a spike in COVID-19 cases in some cities in China that prompted officials to tighten restrictions. The dollar index rose 0.131 per cent to 107.030 on Monday, after logging its biggest weekly gain in a month last week, while the offshore Chinese yuan rate was at $7.1700 per dollar.
Gold was lower on Monday pressured by a hike in the dollar while traders awaited further cues on central banks' interest rates strategy. Spot gold fell 0.3 per cent to $1,744.38 per ounce by 0217 GMT. US gold futures shed 0.5 per cent to $1,746.30.
Bullion fell 1.2 per cent in the week ending November 18, its worst since the one ending October 14, despite scaling a peak since mid-August on November 15.
Cryptocurrency exchange FTX has said that it owes its 50 biggest creditors nearly $3.1 billion. The exchange owes about $1.45 billion to its top ten creditors, as per a court filing from Saturday. The creditors haven't been named.
FTX and its affiliates filed for bankruptcy in Delaware on November 11 in one of the highest-profile crypto blowups. An estimated one million customers and other investors have been affected and face billions of dollars in total losses.
Asian share markets and oil prices slipped were down on Monday as investors showed concern over the economic fallout from fresh COVID-19 restrictions in China, with resulting risk aversion benefiting bonds and the dollar. Chinese blue chips fell 1.5 per cent in early trade, dragging MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan down 1.3 per cent. Japan's Nikkei eased 0.1 per cent and South Korea lost 1.1 per cent.
Oil prices hovered near two-month lows on Monday following a dip in supply fears. Concerns over China's fuel demand and rising interest rates weighed on prices. Brent crude futures for January had slipped 28 cents, or 0.3 per cent, to $87.34 a barrel by 0103 GMT after settling at their lowest since September 27.