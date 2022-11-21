Global Economy LIVE | India's growth to slow down in 2023: Goldman Sachs

India's shares fell on Monday, dragged down by information technology and energy companies. Worsening COVID-19 situation in China and likelihood of a tighter US monetary policy have contributed to the downfall.

The S&P BSE Sensex shed 0.8 per cent to 61,156.80 as of 0642 GMT, while the NSE Nifty 50 index lost 0.8 per cent to 18,162.80.

The Nifty IT, and Nifty energy indexes were top drags, falling 1.2 per cent and 0.8 per cent, respectively.