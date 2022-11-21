LIVE TV

American Music Awards 2022 full list of winners: Kendrick Lamar, Nicki Minaj, Beyonce steal show

Edited By: Kirtika KatiraUpdated: Nov 21, 2022, 11:30 AM IST

Winners of this year's American Music Awards

Story highlights

The 2022 American Music Awards was held on Sunday. With Wayne Brady hosting the world's largest fan-voted awards show live at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, this year's AMAs brought several big stars from the world of music together under one roof and made it a happening night.

The 2022 American Music Awards commenced on Sunday night at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles with Wayne Brady as its host and D-Nice as its house DJ. Featuring a star-studded lineup of famous stars from the world of music and showbiz, the annual fan-voted awards show made waves online as fans saw their favourite artists getting honoured for their craft. With eight nominations, Bad Bunny topped the list, followed by Drake, Taylor Swift and Beyonce with six nominations each. Harry Styles, Adele and The Weeknd had five nominations each. Meanwhile, first-time nominees at the AMAs were Tems, Latto, Jack Harlow, BLACKPINK, Anitta and Swedish House Mafia.

Check out the full winners' list below! 

ARTIST OF THE YEAR 

Adele 
Bad Bunny 
Beyoncé 
Drake 
Harry Styles 
WINNER: Taylor Swift 
The Weeknd 

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR 

WINNER: Dove Cameron
Gayle 
Latto 
Måneskin 
Steve Lacy

COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR 

Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto cast, "We Don't Talk About Bruno" 
WINNER: Elton John & Dua Lipa, "Cold Heart — PNAU Remix" 
Future ft. Drake & Tems, "Wait for U" 
Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, "Industry Baby" 
The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber, "Stay" 

FAVORITE TOURING ARTIST 

Bad Bunny 
WINNER: Coldplay 
Ed Sheeran 
Elton John 
The Rolling Stones 

FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO

Adele, "Easy On Me" 
Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone, "Me Porto Bonito" 
Harry Styles, "As It Was" 
Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, "Industry Baby" 
WINNER: Taylor Swift, "All Too Well (Taylor's Version)" 

FAVORITE MALE POP ARTIST 

Bad Bunny 
Drake 
Ed Sheeran 
WINNER: Harry Styles 
The Weeknd 

FAVORITE FEMALE POP ARTIST 

Adele 
Beyoncé 
Doja Cat 
Lizzo 
WINNER: Taylor Swift 

FAVORITE POP DUO OR GROUP 

WINNER: BTS 
Coldplay 
Imagine Dragons 
Måneskin 
OneRepublic 

FAVORITE POP ALBUM 

Adele, 30 
Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti 
Beyoncé, Renaissance
Harry Styles, Harry's House 
WINNER: Taylor Swift, Red (Taylor's Version) 
The Weeknd, Dawn FM 

FAVORITE POP SONG 

Adele, "Easy On Me" 
Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto cast, "We Don't Talk About Bruno" 
WINNER: Harry Styles, "As It Was" 
Lizzo, "About Damn Time" 
The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber, "Stay" 

FAVORITE MALE COUNTRY ARTIST 

Chris Stapleton 
Cody Johnson 
Luke Combs 
WINNER: Morgan Wallen 
Walker Hayes 

FAVORITE FEMALE COUNTRY ARTIST 

Carrie Underwood 
Lainey Wilson
Maren Morris 
Miranda Lambert 
WINNER: Taylor Swift 

FAVORITE COUNTRY DUO OR GROUP 

WINNER: Dan + Shay 
Lady A 
Old Dominion 
Parmalee 
Zac Brown Band 

FAVORITE COUNTRY ALBUM 

Carrie Underwood, Denim & Rhinestones
Luke Combs, Growin' Up 
Cody Johnson, Human: The Double Album
WINNER: Taylor Swift: Red (Taylor's Version)
Walker Hayes, Country Stuff: The Album 

FAVORITE COUNTRY SONG 

Chris Stapleton, "You Should Probably Leave"
Cody Johnson, "'Til You Can't" 
Dustin Lynch ft. MacKenzie Porter, "Thinking 'Bout You"
Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan, "Buy Dirt" 
WINNER: Morgan Wallen, "Wasted on You" 

FAVORITE MALE HIP-HOP ARTIST 

Drake 
Future 
WINNER: Kendrick Lamar 
Lil Baby 
Lil Durk 

FAVORITE FEMALE HIP-HOP ARTIST 

Cardi B 
GloRilla 
Latto 
Megan Thee Stallion 
WINNER: Nicki Minaj 

FAVORITE HIP-HOP ALBUM 

Future, I Never Liked You
Gunna, DS4EVER
WINNER: Kendrick Lamar, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers
Lil Durk, 7220 
Polo G, Hall of Fame 2.0 

FAVORITE HIP-HOP SONG 

WINNER: Future ft. Drake & Tems, "Wait for U" 
Jack Harlow, "First Class" 
Kodak Black, "Super Gremlin" 
Latto, "Big Energy" 
Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, "Industry Baby"

FAVORITE MALE R&B ARTIST 

Brent Faiyaz 
WINNER: Chris Brown 
GIVĒON 
Lucky Daye 
The Weeknd 

FAVORITE FEMALE R&B ARTIST 

WINNER: Beyoncé 
Doja Cat 
Muni Long 
Summer Walker 
SZA 

FAVORITE R&B ALBUM 

WINNER: Beyoncé, Renaissance
Drake, Honestly, Nevermind
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak), An Evening With Silk Sonic
Summer Walker, Still Over It 
The Weeknd, Dawn FM 

FAVORITE R&B SONG 

Beyoncé, "Break My Soul" 
Muni Long, "Hrs And Hrs" 
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak), "Smokin Out the Window"
SZA, "I Hate U" 
Wizkid ft. Tems, "Essence" 

FAVORITE MALE LATIN ARTIST 

WINNER: Bad Bunny 
Farruko 
J Balvin 
Jhayco 
Rauw Alejandro 

FAVORITE FEMALE LATIN ARTIST 

WINNER: Anitta 
Becky G 
Kali Uchis 
Karol G
ROSALÍA 

FAVORITE LATIN DUO OR GROUP 

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga 
Calibre 50 
Eslabon Armado 
Grupo Firme 
WINNER: Yahritza Y Su Esencia 

FAVORITE LATIN ALBUM 

WINNER: Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti
Farruko, La 167 
J Balvin, Jose
Rauw Alejandro, Vice Versa 
ROSALÍA, Motomami

FAVORITE LATIN SONG 

Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone, "Me Porto Bonito"
Becky G x Karol G, "Mamii" 
Karol G, "Provenza" 
Rauw Alejandro, "Todo de Ti" 
WINNER: Sebastián Yatra, "Dos Oruguitas" 

FAVORITE ROCK ARTIST 

Imagine Dragons 
WINNER: Machine Gun Kelly 
Måneskin 
Red Hot Chili Peppers 
The Lumineers 

FAVORITE ROCK SONG **New** 

Foo Fighters, "Love Dies Young" 
Imagine Dragons x JID, "Enemy" 
Kate Bush, "Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)"
WINNER: Måneskin, "Beggin'" 
Red Hot Chili Peppers, "Black Summer" 

FAVORITE ROCK ALBUM **New** 

Coldplay, Music of the Spheres
WINNER: Ghost, Impera 
Imagine Dragons, Mercury – Act 1
Machine Gun Kelly, Mainstream Sellout
Red Hot Chili Peppers, Unlimited Love 

FAVORITE INSPIRATIONAL ARTIST 

Anne Wilson 
WINNER: For King & Country
Katy Nichole 
Matthew West 
Phil Wickham 

FAVORITE GOSPEL ARTIST 

CeCe Winans 
Doe 
E. Dewey Smith 
Maverick City Music 
WINNER: Tamela Mann 

FAVORITE DANCE/ELECTRONIC ARTIST

Diplo 
WINNER: Marshmello 
Swedish House Mafia 
The Chainsmokers 
Tiësto 

FAVORITE SOUNDTRACK

WINNER: Elvis
Encanto 
Sing 2 
Stranger Things season 4 
Top Gun: Maverick 

FAVORITE AFROBEATS ARTIST **New** 

Burna Boy 
CKay 
Fireboy DML 
Tems 
WINNER: Wizkid 

FAVORITE K-POP ARTIST **New** 

Blackpink 
BTS 
Seventeen 
Tomorrow x Together
Twice

