American Music Awards 2022 full list of winners: Kendrick Lamar, Nicki Minaj, Beyonce steal show

Winners of this year's American Music Awards
The 2022 American Music Awards was held on Sunday. With Wayne Brady hosting the world's largest fan-voted awards show live at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, this year's AMAs brought several big stars from the world of music together under one roof and made it a happening night.
The 2022 American Music Awards commenced on Sunday night at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles with Wayne Brady as its host and D-Nice as its house DJ. Featuring a star-studded lineup of famous stars from the world of music and showbiz, the annual fan-voted awards show made waves online as fans saw their favourite artists getting honoured for their craft. With eight nominations, Bad Bunny topped the list, followed by Drake, Taylor Swift and Beyonce with six nominations each. Harry Styles, Adele and The Weeknd had five nominations each. Meanwhile, first-time nominees at the AMAs were Tems, Latto, Jack Harlow, BLACKPINK, Anitta and Swedish House Mafia.
Check out the full winners' list below!
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Adele
Bad Bunny
Beyoncé
Drake
Harry Styles
WINNER: Taylor Swift
The Weeknd
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
WINNER: Dove Cameron
Gayle
Latto
Måneskin
Steve Lacy
COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR
Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto cast, "We Don't Talk About Bruno"
WINNER: Elton John & Dua Lipa, "Cold Heart — PNAU Remix"
Future ft. Drake & Tems, "Wait for U"
Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, "Industry Baby"
The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber, "Stay"
FAVORITE TOURING ARTIST
Bad Bunny
WINNER: Coldplay
Ed Sheeran
Elton John
The Rolling Stones
FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO
Adele, "Easy On Me"
Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone, "Me Porto Bonito"
Harry Styles, "As It Was"
Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, "Industry Baby"
WINNER: Taylor Swift, "All Too Well (Taylor's Version)"
FAVORITE MALE POP ARTIST
Bad Bunny
Drake
Ed Sheeran
WINNER: Harry Styles
The Weeknd
FAVORITE FEMALE POP ARTIST
Adele
Beyoncé
Doja Cat
Lizzo
WINNER: Taylor Swift
FAVORITE POP DUO OR GROUP
WINNER: BTS
Coldplay
Imagine Dragons
Måneskin
OneRepublic
FAVORITE POP ALBUM
Adele, 30
Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti
Beyoncé, Renaissance
Harry Styles, Harry's House
WINNER: Taylor Swift, Red (Taylor's Version)
The Weeknd, Dawn FM
FAVORITE POP SONG
Adele, "Easy On Me"
Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto cast, "We Don't Talk About Bruno"
WINNER: Harry Styles, "As It Was"
Lizzo, "About Damn Time"
The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber, "Stay"
FAVORITE MALE COUNTRY ARTIST
Chris Stapleton
Cody Johnson
Luke Combs
WINNER: Morgan Wallen
Walker Hayes
FAVORITE FEMALE COUNTRY ARTIST
Carrie Underwood
Lainey Wilson
Maren Morris
Miranda Lambert
WINNER: Taylor Swift
FAVORITE COUNTRY DUO OR GROUP
WINNER: Dan + Shay
Lady A
Old Dominion
Parmalee
Zac Brown Band
FAVORITE COUNTRY ALBUM
Carrie Underwood, Denim & Rhinestones
Luke Combs, Growin' Up
Cody Johnson, Human: The Double Album
WINNER: Taylor Swift: Red (Taylor's Version)
Walker Hayes, Country Stuff: The Album
FAVORITE COUNTRY SONG
Chris Stapleton, "You Should Probably Leave"
Cody Johnson, "'Til You Can't"
Dustin Lynch ft. MacKenzie Porter, "Thinking 'Bout You"
Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan, "Buy Dirt"
WINNER: Morgan Wallen, "Wasted on You"
FAVORITE MALE HIP-HOP ARTIST
Drake
Future
WINNER: Kendrick Lamar
Lil Baby
Lil Durk
FAVORITE FEMALE HIP-HOP ARTIST
Cardi B
GloRilla
Latto
Megan Thee Stallion
WINNER: Nicki Minaj
FAVORITE HIP-HOP ALBUM
Future, I Never Liked You
Gunna, DS4EVER
WINNER: Kendrick Lamar, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers
Lil Durk, 7220
Polo G, Hall of Fame 2.0
FAVORITE HIP-HOP SONG
WINNER: Future ft. Drake & Tems, "Wait for U"
Jack Harlow, "First Class"
Kodak Black, "Super Gremlin"
Latto, "Big Energy"
Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, "Industry Baby"
FAVORITE MALE R&B ARTIST
Brent Faiyaz
WINNER: Chris Brown
GIVĒON
Lucky Daye
The Weeknd
FAVORITE FEMALE R&B ARTIST
WINNER: Beyoncé
Doja Cat
Muni Long
Summer Walker
SZA
FAVORITE R&B ALBUM
WINNER: Beyoncé, Renaissance
Drake, Honestly, Nevermind
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak), An Evening With Silk Sonic
Summer Walker, Still Over It
The Weeknd, Dawn FM
FAVORITE R&B SONG
Beyoncé, "Break My Soul"
Muni Long, "Hrs And Hrs"
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak), "Smokin Out the Window"
SZA, "I Hate U"
Wizkid ft. Tems, "Essence"
FAVORITE MALE LATIN ARTIST
WINNER: Bad Bunny
Farruko
J Balvin
Jhayco
Rauw Alejandro
FAVORITE FEMALE LATIN ARTIST
WINNER: Anitta
Becky G
Kali Uchis
Karol G
ROSALÍA
FAVORITE LATIN DUO OR GROUP
Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Calibre 50
Eslabon Armado
Grupo Firme
WINNER: Yahritza Y Su Esencia
FAVORITE LATIN ALBUM
WINNER: Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti
Farruko, La 167
J Balvin, Jose
Rauw Alejandro, Vice Versa
ROSALÍA, Motomami
FAVORITE LATIN SONG
Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone, "Me Porto Bonito"
Becky G x Karol G, "Mamii"
Karol G, "Provenza"
Rauw Alejandro, "Todo de Ti"
WINNER: Sebastián Yatra, "Dos Oruguitas"
FAVORITE ROCK ARTIST
Imagine Dragons
WINNER: Machine Gun Kelly
Måneskin
Red Hot Chili Peppers
The Lumineers
FAVORITE ROCK SONG **New**
Foo Fighters, "Love Dies Young"
Imagine Dragons x JID, "Enemy"
Kate Bush, "Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)"
WINNER: Måneskin, "Beggin'"
Red Hot Chili Peppers, "Black Summer"
FAVORITE ROCK ALBUM **New**
Coldplay, Music of the Spheres
WINNER: Ghost, Impera
Imagine Dragons, Mercury – Act 1
Machine Gun Kelly, Mainstream Sellout
Red Hot Chili Peppers, Unlimited Love
FAVORITE INSPIRATIONAL ARTIST
Anne Wilson
WINNER: For King & Country
Katy Nichole
Matthew West
Phil Wickham
FAVORITE GOSPEL ARTIST
CeCe Winans
Doe
E. Dewey Smith
Maverick City Music
WINNER: Tamela Mann
FAVORITE DANCE/ELECTRONIC ARTIST
Diplo
WINNER: Marshmello
Swedish House Mafia
The Chainsmokers
Tiësto
FAVORITE SOUNDTRACK
WINNER: Elvis
Encanto
Sing 2
Stranger Things season 4
Top Gun: Maverick
FAVORITE AFROBEATS ARTIST **New**
Burna Boy
CKay
Fireboy DML
Tems
WINNER: Wizkid
FAVORITE K-POP ARTIST **New**
Blackpink
BTS
Seventeen
Tomorrow x Together
Twice
