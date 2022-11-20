G7 wants 'significant' UN measures over North Korea missile launches

Foreign ministers of G7 industrialised nations said on Sunday (November 20) that the United Nations Security Council needs to take "significant measures" responding to latest intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) launch by North Korea. The UNSC is due to discuss North Korea in a meeting on Monday, at the request of the United States.

"(North Korea's) actions demand a united and robust response by the international community," the ministers of the United States, Japan, Canada, Germany, Britain, France and Italy said.

On Friday, North Korea tested a ballistic missile capable of reaching mainland US. The test was carried out shortly after warning of "fiercer military responses" to Washington beefing up its security presence in the region.

The G7 statement said Friday's test was a "reckless act" and "another blatant violation" of U.N. resolutions.

"The unprecedented series of unlawful ballistic missile launches conducted by (North Korea) in 2022 ... pose a serious threat to regional and international peace and security," the G7 statement said, adding that the country "cannot and will never have the status of a nuclear-weapon state".

(With inputs from agencies)

