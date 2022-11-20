Bankrupt crypto exchange FTX owes almost $3.1 billion to top 50 creditors

The cryptocurrency exchange FTX, which applied for bankruptcy court protection in the United States, said it owed its 50 largest creditors close to $3.1 billion.

The exchange stated in a court document on Saturday that it owed its top ten debtors around $1.45 billion without identifying them.

On November 11, in one of the most publicised crypto meltdowns, FTX and its affiliates filed for bankruptcy in Delaware, leaving an estimated 1 million clients and other investors with losses of billions of dollars.

The cryptocurrency exchange said on Saturday that it has started a strategic evaluation of its worldwide assets and is getting ready to sell or reorganise some operations. Tuesday morning's meeting before a US bankruptcy court is scheduled to address FTX's so-called first-day motions.

