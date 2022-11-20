Bankrupt crypto exchange FTX owes almost $3.1 billion to top 50 creditors
FTX goes bankrupt, owes nearly $3.1 billion to top creditors
On November 11, in one of the most publicised crypto meltdowns, FTX and its affiliates filed for bankruptcy in Delaware, leaving an estimated 1 million clients and other investors with losses of billions of dollars.
The cryptocurrency exchange FTX, which applied for bankruptcy court protection in the United States, said it owed its 50 largest creditors close to $3.1 billion.
The exchange stated in a court document on Saturday that it owed its top ten debtors around $1.45 billion without identifying them.
The cryptocurrency exchange said on Saturday that it has started a strategic evaluation of its worldwide assets and is getting ready to sell or reorganise some operations. Tuesday morning's meeting before a US bankruptcy court is scheduled to address FTX's so-called first-day motions.
