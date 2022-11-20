Iran arrests prominent actresses for supporting anti-hijab protests

Two prominent actresses have been arrested by the Iranian for publicly defying the headscarf rule and expressing solidarity with the protesters. Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency reported that Hengameh Ghaziani and Katayoun Riahi were detained even as the enforcement officials are looking into their social media posts deemed "provocative".

Ghaziani, a 52-year-old film star and supporter of protesters, was arrested for inciting and supporting the "riots" and for communicating with opposition media, IRNA said. The ruling regime classifies protests as "riots" and accuses the West of fomenting them.

The action against Ghaziani was taken in response to an Instagram video of her removing the hijab on Saturday. “Maybe this will be my last post,” she wrote.

In the video, Ghaziani is purportedly seen facing the camera and then turning around and binding her hair into a ponytail.

“From this moment on, whatever happens to me, know that as always, I am with the Iranian people until my last breath.”

Days before she was arrested, Gahziani had said that had been summoned by the judiciary, following which she posted the video of her removing the mandatory hijab.

Two months have passed since the agitation first began in against the custodial death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman of Kurdish origin, who was arrested by the morality police in Tehran.

Apart from Ghaziani, seven more people have been summoned by the judiciary for sharing "provocative| material on social media, judiciary's Mizan Online news website reported.

Among those detained include Yahya Golmohammadi, coach of Tehran football team Persepolis FC, who had strongly criticised players on Iran's national squad for not "bringing the voice of oppressed people to the ears of the authorities".

Other prominent actors who have been summoned include Mitra Hajjar and Baran Kosari.

More than 300 protesters, including 47 children have been killed since the crackdown began, Iran Human Rights director Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam told AFP.

"At least 378 protesters, including 47 children, have been killed by the oppressive forces since September 16," Amiry-Moghaddam was quoted as saying.

It includes at least 123 people killed in the province of Sistan-Baluchistan, on Iran's southeastern border with Pakistan, 40 in both Kurdistan and Tehran provinces and 39 in West Azerbaijan province.

Meanwhile, President Raisi has ordered the officials to take necessary steps to counter the narrative of the western countries condemning the crackdown against the protesters,

Referring to the guidelines proposed by Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on Saturday, President Raisi said, "The government, as one of the parties addressed in those guidelines, feels strongly committed to spend double-efforts to serve in various fields of resolving the people's problems, create social jubilance, and generate hope in the country", IRNA reported.