US urges Chinese cooperation to cut greenhouse gas emissions

John Kerry, United States' climate envoy, met his Chinese counterpart Xie Zhenhua on Sunday (November 20) and called on Beijing to "accelerate progress together" on reducing emissions of greenhouse gases. Kerry met Zhenhua during COP27 UN summit in Egypt.

The US and China are world's largest economies and account for a big chunk of greenhouse gases emissions. US President Joe Biden met Chinese President Xi Jinping in G20 summit in Indonesia last week.

China suspended climate talks with the US as it was angry at US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visiting Taiwan.

Cooperation between the superpowers is key in the fight against global warming and has led to breakthroughs at past UN climate conferences, notably the landmark 2015 Paris Agreement.

"The climate crisis in fundamentally a global -- not a bilateral -- issue," Kerry said in a statement.

"The United States and China should be able to accelerate progress together, not only for our sake, but for future generations," Kerry added.

"All nations have a stake in the choices China makes in this critical decade... We are all hopeful that China will live up to its global responsibility."

Xie described his talks with Kerry as "candid, friendly, positive" and "overall very constructive".

"We have agreed that after this COP we will continue formal conversations, including face-to-face meetings," he told reporters on Saturday.

(With inputs from agencies)

