'Govinda Naam Mera' trailer: Vicky Kaushal starrer looks entertaining
Poster of 'Govinda Naam Mera'
Story highlights
The film is produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and is directed by 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania' fame Shashank Khaitan.
The trailer for Vicky Kaushal's much-awaited film 'Govinda Naam Mera' was released on Sunday. The film, starring Vicky, Bhumi Pednekar, and Kiara Advani, will release on December 16 on Disney Plus Hotstar.
The two-minute trailer is full of chaos, romance, and a quirky murder mystery and shows Vicky in a never-before-seen avatar. In the trailer, Vicky is playing the role of a small background dancer, Bhumi is his rude wife, and Kiara is his loving girlfriend and a choreographer.
Govinda is fed up with his wife, Gauri, who has made his life a mess. Out of the house, he has a sweet girlfriend named Suku, with whom he wants to live his life. To get rid of his messy life, Govinda plans to kill his wife Gauri and even points a gun at him, but who he shoots and who gets killed, is still a secret. After the murder, his life turns upside down as he runs away to save his life and to hide the truth from the police.
Watch the trailer below:
