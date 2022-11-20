'Govinda Naam Mera' trailer: Vicky Kaushal starrer looks entertaining

The two-minute trailer is full of chaos, romance, and a quirky murder mystery and shows Vicky in a never-before-seen avatar. In the trailer, Vicky is playing the role of a small background dancer, Bhumi is his rude wife, and Kiara is his loving girlfriend and a choreographer.

Govinda is fed up with his wife, Gauri, who has made his life a mess. Out of the house, he has a sweet girlfriend named Suku, with whom he wants to live his life. To get rid of his messy life, Govinda plans to kill his wife Gauri and even points a gun at him, but who he shoots and who gets killed, is still a secret. After the murder, his life turns upside down as he runs away to save his life and to hide the truth from the police.