'No pressure': Spain's Ferran Torres on his relationship with coach Luis Enrique's daughter ahead of FIFA WC

Spain forward Ferran Torres has played down talks of dealing with additional pressure because of his relationship with manager Luis Enrique's daughter. Torres will be one of the key players for Spain as Enrique's men hope to go all the way in the showpiece event in Qatar this year.

The 2010 champions are not the favourites but are certainly capable of pulling off a remarkable campaign in the World Cup this time around with significant talent and experience in their ranks. Ahead of the start of their campaign, Torres was asked if he feels there is additional pressure on him due to his relationship with his coach's daughter.

The Barcelona forward clarified he and Enrique know how to differentiate between family and profession while stating that his relationship will not at all serve as an obstacle for him at the World Cup.

"Not at all," said Torres when asked if there was extra pressure on him due to his relationship with Sira Martinez, daughter of Spain manager Enrique.

"I think the coach and I, we know how to differentiate between when it's family and when we are manager and player. I think we have to get on with it in a natural way, just that and we're getting along fine," he added.

Torres and Martinez had gone public about their relationship for the first time earlier this year. While Torres is playing for Spain and Barcelona, Martinez is a show-jumper. The 22-year-od often shares pictures with the Spanish footballer on her social media accounts.

Spain coach Enrique too joked about Torres and his daughter being together when asked which player from his squad, he felt was an extension of him on the field. "Very easy - it's Mr. Ferran Torres - otherwise my daughter will come after me and chop off my head," said Enrique, who is one of the best managers in the world.

Spain have not managed to perform up to the expectations in major events recently but Enrique will be hopeful of bringing a change in the country's fortunes in the World Cup this year. While they have enough experience in their squad in the form of Sergio Busquets, Dani Carvajal, Jordi Alba, and Alvaro Morata among others, Spain also have some of the best young talents in the world.