IFFI 2022: Chiranjeevi conferred with Indian Personality of the Year award

The 53rd International Film Festival of India started with a bang. The annual event has been hosted in Goa, and scores of B-Town celebrities have stepped out for the film festival.



The inaugural ceremony began by honouring all individuals for their outstanding contributions to cinema. Legendary actor Chiranjeevi has been conferred with the Indian Personality of the Year award.

Honouring his illustrious career spanning almost four decades, India's I&B Minister Anurag Thakur tweeted, "Indian Film Personality @IFFIGoa Sh Chiranjeevi Ji has had an illustrious career spanning almost four decades, with over 150 films as an actor, dancer, and producer." He is immensely popular in Telegu Cinema w/ incredible performances touching hearts!Congratulations @KChiruTweets!''

Spanish director Carlos Saura was honoured with the Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award. Saura was unable to attend the occasion, so on his behalf, his daughter has accepted the award.

Celebrating his creative prowess, Saura's eight films will be screened during the festival. Over the years, Carlos has participated in many Indian film festivals and events. Last year, the honour went to legendary actor Martin Scorsese, who attended the event virtually.