FIFA World Cup 2022, Day 2 Schedule – Matches, venues and Live streaming-OTT, channel broadcast details!

As the FIFA World Cup 2022 gets underway on Sunday evening in Qatar with the opening ceremony followed by the first match of the tournament between Qatar and Ecuador, everyone seems to be super excited. This is for the first time a Muslim country is hosting this event, and more than 3 million tickets are believed to be sold by now. A tournament that constitutes 32 top-playing nations will see 64 matches getting played across eight stadiums in this Middle-east country.

As we already know what is happening on day one, let’s now take a look at what is in store for us on day 2 of the tournament.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Day 2 Matches, timings, and venues:

On day 2 of the FIFA World Cup 2022, two matches will take place. While England takes on Iran in the first match of group B at the Khalifa International Stadium at 18:30 PM IST, the Netherlands will face Senegal in the second match of the day at Al Thumama Stadium at 21:30 PM IST.

