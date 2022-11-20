Rwandan military killed one Congolese soldier who crossed the border, amid tensions between two countries

On Saturday, in a statement, the Rwandan military said that an “unidentified soldier” was killed by the troops after crossing the border. The incident occurred near the “Petite Barriere” border post at nearly 1:00 am (local time) when a man wearing a Congolese military uniform and believed to be from the Democratic Republic of Congo was shot.

“He was shot dead by RDF patrol before causing any casualties,” said the Rwanda Defence Force (RDF). They said that the soldier had begun shooting at Rwandan guard towers at the border post which links the city of Goma which is in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) with Rwanda's Gisenyi in the Rubavu district.

On the other hand, Congo army spokesman Colonel Guillaume Ndjike said that a soldier was indeed missing and was later identified as a new army recruit who may have wandered across the border after being lost during a night patrol, said a report by Reuters. He added, that an investigation into the incident is underway.

Tensions have been mounting between Congo and Rwanda over the rebel group M23 since earlier this year. As DRC accuses Rwanda of supporting them while Rwanda has denied these allegations. The M23 began attacking Congolese army positions near the border and captured parts of the region leading thousands of people to flee.

The incident comes a day after Keyan mediator and former president Uhuru Kenyatta and Rwandan president Paul Kagame agreed on the need for the M23 rebels to cease fire and withdraw from occupied territories in east Congo, said the seven-member East African Community bloc, on Friday. Meanwhile, regional efforts are underway to ease tensions between the two countries as the second round of talks will be held in Angola's capital Luanda next week.

(With inputs from agencies)



