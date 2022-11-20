53rd International Film Festival of India to celebrate 50 glorious years of Manipuri Cinema    

Manipur- the 'Jewel city of India', one of the eight sisters of North East will be the torch bearer for the promotion of films from North East India at the 53rd edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), as per an official press release.



To mark the golden jubilee of Manipuri cinema, IFFI 53-Asia`s oldest film festival - will showcase five feature and five non-feature films, curated by Manipur State Film Development Society under Indian Panorama. Each year April 9, has been celebrated as the birth of Manipuri cinema since the first Manipuri feature film was released on April 9, 1972, named `Matamgi Manipur`, directed by Deb Kumar Bose.



As per an official statement, with the screening of the opening feature film Ishanaou directed by Padmashree award-winning director Aribam Shyam Sharma, and Ratan Thiyam; The Man of Theater in the Non-feature film section along with other films, the cinema enthusiast will get a taste of rich cultural heritage, fierce storytelling, dance, music, traditions and theatres from the state of Manipur.



Manipuri film pioneers like Aribam Shyam Sharma, Oken Amakcham, Nirmala Chanu, Borun Thokchom, and Romi Meitei among others will mark their presence to celebrate the 50 years of aesthetic brilliance of Manipuri cinema during the 53rd Edition of IFFI, Goa.



Directed by Aribam Shyam Sharma, the film Ishanou revolves around a female protagonist named Tampha, her husband and her children. Their lives are disrupted by a sudden change when Tampha leaves her family in search of the Maibi Guru whom she thinks has chosen her to be the matriarchal religious sect of Maibis, stated the official statement, read the official press release.



Directed by S.N. Chand Sajati, Brojendra, a doctor, married a girl of his mother`s choice but refused to look at her face even after marriage. Later, at a musical performance, he chances upon a beautiful girl and exchanges meaningful glances with her. He returned home guilt-ridden but he was surprised to see the same girl as his wife.



A poetic gala, the film transports the meditative locals of Loktak Lake-the floating Lake of Manipur and the accidental discovery of a weapon, a fisherman experiences a new confidence that soon leads to violence.



Directed by Haobam Paban Kumar, as per the press release. The film narrates the story of a middle-class family, Tonsa, a retired man and his three adult children. All are votaries of the new and old values in society and soon drift in different directions in their lives. The family seems to be destined to disintegrate, but then they begin to understand each other better and decide to live together happily thereafter. Directed by Deb Kumar Bose.



It reads that directed by Oinam Gautam, Yaiphabi - the women protagonist of Phijigi Mani -sets out on a mission to reunite her family. She tries to bridge the strained relationship between her parents and her brother, Sanajaoba who abandoned them. The film rides upon the past and present life of Yaiphabi evolving the socio-political scenario of Manipur.