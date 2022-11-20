Donald Trump and Saudi company collaborate on Oman golf project

In a $4 billion golf and real estate development project in neighbouring Oman, a Saudi real estate company has partnered with the Trump Organization, according to a stock market filing released on Sunday.

The Dar Al Arkan Global Company deal, which involves a division of the Dar Al Arkan Real Estate Development Company, comes at a time of increased hostilities between the Saudi government and the US administration of US President Joe Biden, who has a less cordial relationship with Saudi leaders than the previous administration of Donald Trump did.

The project includes "Trump residential villas, a hotel, and a golf course", according to the filing, adding that it will be "developed over 10 years on an area of 3.5 million square meters".

It "is being developed with the support of the Omani Company for Development and Tourism (Omran), the executive arm of the Sultanate of Oman for tourism development," the filing said.

Trump, who stated this week that he will run for election in 2024, started his first international tour in Saudi Arabia after taking office in 2017.

The following year, he declined to denounce Mohammed bin Salman, the de facto ruler of Saudi Arabia, for the assassination of writer Jamal Khashoggi in the country's consulate in Istanbul.

While Saudi officials dispute Biden's assertion, the US intelligence agency claimed that Prince Mohammed had given the go-ahead for the operation to target Khashoggi.

The disagreement between Washington and Riyadh is related to the OPEC+ oil cartel's decision to limit output by two million barrels per day last month. The White House has criticised this decision and compared it to "aligning with Russia" in the conflict in Ukraine.

While this has been happening, former top Trump administration officials have remained close to the Saudis.

Steven Mnuchin, a former treasury secretary, and Jared Kushner, the president's son-in-law and former top advisor, attended a prestigious investment meeting in the Saudi capital in October.

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates reportedly spent hundreds of thousands of dollars at a Trump-owned hotel in Washington while Trump was in office, according to a report last week from a US congressional committee.

(With inputs from agencies)