COVID-19: China reports first fatality in six months, 87-year-old man dies in Beijing

China confirmed its first COVID-19 death in six months on Sunday (Nov 20) as the country battles the outbreak. The country recently reported over 20,000 cases straight for two days, the highest in six months. As per media reports, the death toll remained around 5,000 for six months. The country reported 24,000 positive cases on Saturday (November 19).

On Sunday (November 20), local officials reported that an 87-year-old man died in Beijing. On November 11, the city hastily announced its most abrupt loosening of coronavirus rules, including a shortening of the quarantine period for international visitors.

The capital city has ordered some citizens to remain in their homes while sending some to quarantine facilities and telling others to remain in their homes, where 621 cases were reported on Saturday (November 19).

The Asian country is struggling to deal with the virus despite its zero-Covid policy.

One of the hotspots of the latest outbreak is Guangzhou, where last week, angry demonstrators and police engaged in physical altercations over a fresh curfew. The city on Sunday (November 20) reported nearly 8,000 cases.

According to an email received by AFP, a French school in Beijing has ordered remote learning.

Although the number of cases is minor as compared to other nations, the recent increase in China is notable following months of new instances being reported.

(With inputs from agencies)