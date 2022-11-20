Bengali actress Aindrila Sharma passes away, she was 24

Bengali actress Aindrila Sharma passed away at the age of 24 on Sunday after battling for her life at a hospital in Kolkata. Aindrila was hospitalised earlier this week after she suffered a brain stroke.



Sources have revealed that the actress breathed her last around midnight after she had multiple cardiac arrests and was given CPR. She was also kept on a ventilator, but she couldn't survive.



Aindrila was admitted on November 1 after she suffered a brain stroke. "She underwent critical surgery, and a biopsy showed that she was having brain metastases. She was treated by a team of a neurosurgeon, neurologist, critical care specialist, infectious disease specialist, medical oncologist, and radiation oncologist," the hospital said, according to NDTV.

"But, unfortunately, despite our best efforts, she suffered cardiac arrest today and succumbed to the dreaded disease," they said in a statement.



Cancer survivor Aindrila has defeated the deadly disease twice. She was declared cancer-free by the doctors recently, after which she made her acting come back too.



Soon after her death was confirmed, tributes started pouring in for the actress.



The Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee, paid an emotional tribute to Aindrila. Banerjee tweeted: ''Deeply saddened at the untimely demise of our young artiste Aindrila Sharma. The talented actress won several accolades including the Tele Samman Award.''

My deepest condolences to her family, fans & friends. I pray they find the courage in this hour of grief.