FIFA World Cup 2022 prize money: How much will the winners and runners-up take home?

The 32 best teams from around the globe will battle it out for the ultimate trophy in the FIFA World Cup 2022 which gets underway in Qatar on Sunday (November 20). Hosts Qatar will kick off the proceedings by locking horns with Ecuador in the opening game of the tournament at the Al Bayt Stadium.

The biggest football extravaganza of the year will consist of a total of 64 matches and the winners will be crowned world champions at the Lusail Stadium post the final on December 18. The winners will not only earn the elusive trophy and a place in history but will also take home a staggering amount of prize money.

How much money will the FIFA World Cup 2022 winners earn?

The champions of the FIFA World Cup 2022 are set to take home a whopping sum of USD 42 million. The runners-up will be awarded a sum of USD 30 million for making it to the final. Teams finishing third and fourth will take home a sum of USD 27 million and USD 25 million, respectively.

Also Read: Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022 opening ceremony LIVE updates

Those finishing between the 5th to 8th spots will be awarded a sum of USD 17 million each while those finishing between the 9th to 16th spots will take home USD 13 million each. The rest of the teams will be awarded USD 9 million each for participating in the tournament.

All 32 teams will also receive USD 1.5 million each for making it to the group stages. The amount will be paid to all the teams to cover their preparation costs in Qatar.

Also Read: Big blow to France as Karim Benzema ruled out of FIFA World Cup due to injury

Most expensive World Cup ever