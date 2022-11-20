Colorado LGBTQ mass shooting: Five killed, 18 injured inside Club Q; suspect in police custody

On Sunday, nearly five people were killed and at least 18 people injured in a shooting at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, said the local police. The call about a shooting at a club called Club Q was made late Saturday, said Colorado Springs Police Lieutenant Pamela Castro. She added that they located one person, who is believed to be a suspect, inside the club. “At this point in time, the suspect is being treated, but is in custody.” The motive of the attack seems unclear and the police have declined to comment on it.

As per AFP reports, heroic people inside the club confronted and fought with the attacker and were able to stop him from further killing.

Five people were killed and 18 injured in a shooting at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, police said. A suspect was in custody and being treated for injuries after the attack https://t.co/mULQjjKdZX pic.twitter.com/JKS34vjD2p — Reuters (@Reuters) November 20, 2022 ×

Americans "cannot and must not tolerate hate," President Joe Biden said hours after the mass shooting. Biden, stating that the motive in the attack is not yet clear, nevertheless slammed violence against the LGBTQ community, in particular transgender women of color, in recent times.

"Places that are supposed to be safe spaces of acceptance and celebration should never be turned into places of terror and violence. Yet it happens far too often. We must drive out the inequities that contribute to violence against LGBTQI+ people," he said in a statement from the White House.

Meanwhile, the fire department captain Mike Smaldino said that at least 11 ambulances and first responders are at the scene following multiple 911 calls.

Reportedly, the FBI is also at the scene assisting. At approximately, 4:00 am (local time) police had barricaded the surrounding areas near the nightclub located on the outskirts of Colorado Springs while several security and emergency vehicles were seen near the venue.

Club Q took to Facebook and said they are “devastated by the senseless attack on our community. Our prayers and thoughts are with all the victims and their families and friends. We thank the quick reactions of heroic customers that subdued the gunman and ended this hate attack.”

(With inputs from agencies)

