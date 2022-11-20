Iran's supreme leader Khamenei warns 'foreign enemies' may target workers as protests rage

Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei recently warned that the enemies might now target workers after they failed to overthrow the Islamic republic in over two months of turmoil as the protests continue to flare. He said, "Until this hour, thank God, the enemies have been defeated. But the enemies have a new trick every day, and with today's defeat, they may target different classes such as workers and women."

Iran's recent protests have been one of the most audacious challenges to Iran's religious leaders and have gained momentum. Women and university children have been protesting against Iran's severe Islamic clothing code for women including headscarves.

The protest began after a Kurdish-Iranian woman named Mahsa Amini, 22, passed away while being held by police after being detained for wearing clothing considered to be "inappropriate." Her death triggered a wave of rage across the country and mass demonstrations were held.



The HRANA news agency on Saturday said that rallies and sit-ins were held on nearly 20 campuses. Videos alleging to show security forces firing at protesters were posted online.

As per local officials, the residence of the leading state-sanctioned cleric in Divandarreh was also destroyed, which claimed the lives of two.

A similar incident of violence occurred when demonstrators set fire to government offices, banks and post offices.

As of Friday, 402 protesters had been killed in the disturbance, including 58 juveniles, HRANA reported.

(With inputs from agencies)