Suryakumar Yadav equals Rohit Sharma's record with stunning century in 2nd T20I against New Zealand

Suryakumar Yadav continued his purple patch with the willow as India locked horns with New Zealand in the second T20I of the ongoing three-match series between the two sides at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Sunday. The Team India star slammed a stunning century to power India to a strong total of 191 runs in the game and break multiple records.

Dubbed Mr.360 for his ability to play strokes across all parts of the ground, Suryakumar once again showcased why he is one of the best T20 batters in the world at present. He set the stage on fire in the first T20I against New Zealand and went berserk right from the word go.

The stylish right-hander raced to his century off just 49 deliveries and ended up finishing with 111 runs off just 51 balls. His terrific knock was laced with eleven fours and seven sixes as the Indian star took the Kiwi bowlers to the cleaners at the Bay Oval.

With his stunning century, Suryakumar equalled India captain Rohit Sharma's record for most centuries by an Indian batter in a calendar year in T20Is. Suryakumar is only the second batter after Rohit to have scored two hundreds in the shortest format in a calendar year. The Hitman achieved the feat in 2018.

Suryakumar also broke Rohit's record to register the highest score by an Indian batter in a T20I game in New Zealand. Rohit had scored 65 runs in a T20I against the Kiwis in January 2020 which was the previous highest score by an Indian batter against the Black Caps in their own backyard in T20Is.

With the help of Suryakumar's dazzling knock, India managed to post 191 runs on the board in 20 overs despite a poor start. The visitors opened with two left-handers in Rishabh Pant and Ishan Kishan, however, the move didn't work out as Pant was dismissed cheaply after managing only six runs off 13 balls.