Ryan Reynolds reveals why his 'Deadpool Christmas Movie' got scrapped

Christmas fun would have been doubled if we got the 'Deadpool' Christmas movie, but unfortunately, it isn't happening. Ryan Reynolds has recently revealed that he along with the writers of both 'Deadpool' films, Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, had written the entire 'Deadpool Christmas movie', but the film never went on floors.



Sharing more details about the scrapped film during his interview with Big Issue, Reynolds said that the entire screenplay of the film got completed, but the film "lost in the shuffle" when Disney acquired Fox.



"I would love to see a song-and-dance number in a Deadpool movie."



''Four years ago, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and I wrote a Christmas movie starring Deadpool. But it got lost in the shuffle of Disney acquiring Fox, and it never got made.''



The star further added, "Maybe one day we’ll get to make that movie. It’s not a musical, but it’s a full Deadpool Christmas movie. So one day."



Before this, in 2018, Reynolds starred in a holiday-centric PG-13 version of 'Deadpool 2', titled 'Once Upon a Deadpool.' The family-friendly film was released in theatres a few months after the R-rated version.



Meanwhile, Ryan is working on the third instalment of the MCU superhero film. A few months ago, it was announced that Hugh Jackman would reprise the role of Wolverine in the next Deadpool film.