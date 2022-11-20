Handwritten love letters of singer-songwriter Bob Dylan sold for $670K at auction

Love letters written by rock star Bob Dylan to his high school lover have been sold for a whopping price of nearly $670,000. The letters penned by Bob has been sold to the well-known Portuguese bookshop, Livraria Lello.



Bob, 81, wrote letters to Barbara Ann Hewitt in the late 50s. In the letters, Dylan expressed his love for Barbara as shared his dreams with her.

The letters were written when the rock legend was known as Bob Zimmerman. And, interestingly, in the notes, Bob has also shared how he plans to change his name in the future and is hoping to sell millions of records one day.



The bookshop plans to keep 42 handwritten letters totalling 150 pages complete and available for Dylan fans and scholars to study, auctioneer RR Auction said in a statement Friday, reports AP.

In the letters, Nobel Prize winner Dylan also invites his high school love to the Buddy Holly show, and he has also written some poetry as he expressed his affection towards her.

Hewitt's daughter found the letters after her mother passed away in 2020.



Not just handwritten love letters, several other Dylan souvenirs were sold at the auction, including an archive of 24 "Poems Without Titles" and signed photographs of Dylan.