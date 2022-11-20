Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022: Did you know Messi trained away from Argentina team?
Seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi was pictured training alone and away from the team on Saturday however Argentinian reports said it was just a precautionary measure amid injury concerns
On Tuesday one of the FIFA World Cup 2022 favourites Lionel Messi will play against Saudi Arabia at Lusail Stadium in Al Daayen, Qatar. Two days ahead of this, the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi was pictured training away from the team on Saturday. Concerns were sparked over Messi's health on Friday when he skipped the first session of open training at Qatar University in Doha in favour of light work out in the gym. He allegedly did, however, show up for the second half of the session that was held behind closed doors. However, as per Argentinian reports it was just a precautionary measure amid injury concerns.
Messi had an Achilles tendon injury while competing for PSG in the Champions League, missing a match for the team. Just two weeks before the Qatar tournament began, Messi's Achilles tendon became inflamed, keeping him out of play for club team Paris Saint-Germain.
On November 13, he made his comeback with a 75-minute Ligue 1 outing against Auxerre. When Argentina defeated the United Arab Emirates (UAE) 5-0 in a World Cup warm-up match on Wednesday in Abu Dhabi, the legendary captain started and played the entire 90 minutes while scoring. Argentina coach Lione Scaloni resisted the urge to give rest to his star player.
Argentina will also face Mexico and Poland in Group C. Argentina enters the FIFA tournament with a remarkable 35-match undefeated streak. The team's most recent defeat was in March 2019.