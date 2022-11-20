Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022 opening ceremony HIGHLIGHTS: BTS star Jungkook steals the show

Senegal coach Aliou Cisse said Sadio Mane’s absence from the World Cup will be felt by fans across the globe. “We’re not just talking about the Senegalese people here. I think people all over the world,” he told reporters on Sunday, as per Al Jazeera.

“The whole football family is saddened by what has happened because he was the second-best player in the world and he represents the African continent, as well as representing Senegal," he added.