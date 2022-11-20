Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022 opening ceremony HIGHLIGHTS: BTS star Jungkook steals the show
FIFA World Cup 2022 is all set to kick off with a glittery opening ceremony.
Story highlights
FIFA World Cup 2022 has been declared open after a glittery opening ceremony at the Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar on Sunday. BTS star Jungkook and legendary American actor Morgan Freeman among others lit up the opening ceremony which will be followed by the tournament opener between Qatar and Ecuador. BTS star Jungook stole the show with his song 'Dreamer'.
The FIFA World Cup 2022 has been declared open in Qatar after a glittery opening ceremony which featured performances from BTS star Jungkook, singer Fahad Al Kubaisi and a speech from American actor Morgan Freeman. We are now all set for the first game of the tournament between Qatar and Ecuador.
Legendary American actor Morgan Freeman says football unites nations as we gear up for the first game of the FIFA World Cup 2022. "Football spans the world, unites nations in their love of the beautiful game. What brings together nations, brings together communities," said Freeman.
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Jung Kook 'Dreamers' (1/2) pic.twitter.com/9XyvckAuoA— 브리이에 (@BRILLER__613) November 20, 2022
The much-awaited performance of the night is here as BTS star Jungkook steals the show in the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2022. The South Korean pop star leaves fans in awe with his song 'We are the dreamers'.
GO JUNGKOOK pic.twitter.com/r9p58VbuiG— jungkook admirer (@dreamjeons) November 20, 2022
Legendary American actor Morgan Freeman gives a inspiring speech followed by a loud applause at the Al Bayt Stadium.
Morgan Freeman in the WC ceremony. pic.twitter.com/erz6JCCrrY— M•A•J (@Ultra_Suristic) November 20, 2022
The opening ceremony in Qatar has begun before Qatar and Ecuador meet for a face off at the opening match at FIFA World Cup 2022.
The mood at Al Bayt Stadium is quite upbeat as the enthusiastic fans cheer for their squad ahead of the Qatar vs. Ecuador opening match at the FIFA World Cup 2022.
On the FIFA World Cup 2022 opening ceremony, which will take place in Qatar shortly, verses from the Holy Quran will be recited by a Qatari qari for the first time ever. The opening ceremony's qari will be 20-year-old Quran reciter and FIFA World Cup ambassador Ghanim Al Muftah.
At the opening ceremony of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, BTS' Jung Kook will be performing the official soundtrack Dreamers. The performance will be live shortly.
Dreamers— BTS_official (@bts_bighit) November 19, 2022
2022. 11. 20. 2PM KST | 12AM ET#Dreamers2022 #FIFAWorldCup #JungKook #정국 pic.twitter.com/YNMYV1RZQN
FIFA picked Orsato for Sunday's match between host Qatar and Ecuador. "At 46 years of age, he is one of Europe’s most experienced referees, having been officiating the game since 2010. He was a video assistant referee at the 2018 edition of the FIFA World Cup," FIFA said.
Al Bayt is 45 minutes north of Doha in Al Khor. To reach here, fans can take the Doha Metro red line to the northernmost stop, Lusail QNB, and hop on a shuttle bus from there to the stadium, which is 24km (15 miles) away. The bus journey takes at least 25 minutes and is a 15-minute walk from the drop-off point to the stadium.
Senegal coach Aliou Cisse said Sadio Mane’s absence from the World Cup will be felt by fans across the globe. “We’re not just talking about the Senegalese people here. I think people all over the world,” he told reporters on Sunday, as per Al Jazeera.
“The whole football family is saddened by what has happened because he was the second-best player in the world and he represents the African continent, as well as representing Senegal," he added.
The grand football party is soon to begin. Fans start arriving for Qatar vs. Ecuador opening match at FIFA World Cup 2022 venue in Qatar. Qatar had been preparing for the big tournament for a long time. 32 football teams will compete for the World Cup this year.
Dutch coach Louis van Gaal has said Memphis Depay will not start against Senegal after his recovery from a hamstring injury, but it is merely a precaution with the Barcelona forward expected to play a full role after that.
Didier Deschamps, the head coach of France, has chosen not to replace injured striker Karim Benzema on his World Cup squad, leaving the defending champions with just 25 players, reported Reuters.
Qatar and Ecuador have previously faced each other off three times, with one victory each in the head-to-head matches. The first encounter between the teams took place in February 1996 and finished in a 1-1 draw. A week later, the South American Giants, Ecuador, won the second game 2-1. In their most recent clash, Qatar won 2-1 in an exciting match in October 2018. Ecuador had two red cards throughout the game, but they responded well, and they ultimately came in second place. It's interesting to note that nine players from that game are now on Qatar's team.
As they are paired with the Netherlands and the African Champions Senegal, Qatar and Ecuador are both the least likely teams in Group A to go to the FIFA World Cup Round of 16. However, because both sides will be prepared for the big game, the outcome will be interesting to watch.
The FIFA Fan Festival will remain opened throughout the tournament. It will show every FIFA World Cup match live on giant screens, host world-famous artists and feature a range of food and beverage options. Yesterday musical performances, drone show, and fireworks marked the start of the FIFA Fan Festival. The beginning of the month long celebration of fun and entertainment off the field was witnessed by thousands of football fans from around the world at Al Bidda Park.
Budweiser now has thousands of beer cans that it cannot sell as a result of Qatar's last minute World Cup alcohol prohibition. But the business has grand ambitions for them. Check out Budweiser's sassy response !
New Day, New Tweet. Winning Country gets the Buds. Who will get them? pic.twitter.com/Vv2YFxIZa1— Budweiser (@Budweiser) November 19, 2022
FIFA reported Sunday that it has made record earnings of $7.5 billion from four years of commercial deals related to the Qatar 2022 World Cup. It is $1 billion more in revenue from the last commercial cycle related to the Russia 2018 World Cup, as per media reports.
Despite having no diplomatic ties with Israel, Qatar permitted the direct flights from Israel for World Cup football fans. The first direct commercial aircraft between Israel and Doha set off on Sunday, as per media reports. Qatar had earlier said that it would not normalize relations with Israel without real progress being made in the Israel-Palestinian conflict.
After the Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022, we would have to bid goodbye to some of our cherished idols and football superstars. Well they might still play club football but not 2026 World Cup. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi had earlier hinted of his retirement. Others could be Hugo Lloris, Cristiano Ronaldo, Manuel Neuer and Thomas Müller.
Indian Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar arrived in Doha, Qatar. He will represent India at the inauguration of FIFA World Cup 2022, reported ANI news agency.
#WATCH | Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar arrives in Doha, Qatar where he will represent India at the inauguration of FIFA World Cup 2022 pic.twitter.com/eUifxMwdnx— ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2022
Jungkook of the South Korean boy band BTS has announced that he would play "Dreamers" during the FIFA World Cup 2022 opening ceremony. The forthcoming live event has BTS ARMY buzzing on social media.
Dreamers Release#Dreamers2022 #JungKook #정국— BTS_official (@bts_bighit) November 20, 2022
▶멜론: https://t.co/ZFS32b2jD6
▶지니: https://t.co/Km4yG72fpD
▶YouTube Music: https://t.co/7EMXC5e5E7
▶Spotify: https://t.co/DIGvFgNiCs
If you are from India hop on to Sports 18 or live stream at Voot and JioCinema app. For United States, viewers can watch FIFA World Cup on FOX, Telemundo and live Stream on fuboTV, Fox Sports app or Telemundo Deportes En Vivo. In Canada, fans can see FIFA on CTV, TSN and the live stream on fuboTV, TSN app. UK viewers can switch on BBC One and see the live stream on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport Website. Turn on SBS channel if you are in Australia. New Zealand viewers can get on Sky Sports. You can also get live updates on Wion.com.
As the world awaits the grand FIFA World Cup 2022 opening ceremony, France dealt with a major blow with loss of star striker Karim Benzema to a thigh tear. The 34-year-old has been struggling with injuries this season. Coach Didier Deschamps expressed his disappointment at this latest injury blow. "Despite this new setback, I have full confidence in my group. We will do everything to meet the immense challenge that awaits us," Deschamps said.
Qatar, the host nation, will lock horns with Ecuador in the opening game of the tournament at the Al Bayt Stadium after the opening ceremony. Both teams will be hoping to get off to a winning start in the competition.
What time will the opening ceremony FIFA World Cup 2022 start?
The FIFA World Cup 2022 opening ceremony will kick off at around 7:30 PM IST on Thursday, November 20. FIFA has not officially announced the full list of performers but BTS star Jungkook and Indian actress Nora Fatehi are among the celebrities set to steal the limelight in the opening ceremony.