NZ vs IND: Where to watch New Zealand vs India 2nd T20I match; broadcast channel and live streaming details

After the first match between India and New Zealand got washed out due to rain, the teams reached Mount Maunganui - the venue for the second T20I. Now with the rain staying away, the match could begin well on time on Sunday.

New Zealand after winning the toss elected to bowl first. Rishabh Pant got a chance to open the innings while Shreyas Iyer and Washington Sundar returned to the XI as well.

Pant failed to leave an impact, getting out to Ferguson on a 13-ball 6 whereas Ishan looked in good touch and was on 28 off 22 balls hitting four fours and a six before rain again halted the proceedings.

Here you can find more details on how and where to watch the live streaming of the 2nd T20I between India and New Zealand –

Where you can watch the 2nd T20I live: Broadcast TV Channel and Live Streaming Details?

The fans based out in India can watch the match live on DD Sports on TV while Amazon Prime Video will be live streaming the match on its app. So those who haven’t subscribed to Amazon Prime Video can do it quickly and enjoy the live coverage over there.

What time will the match go live?