UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres calls out COP27 for failing to meet ambitions

During the initial days of the COP27 summit, UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres had asked world leaders what they had done for the world and the planet till now. Being unhappy with the developments in the last two weeks, the UN secretary-general made it clear on Sunday that COP27 did not meet the ambitions at all.

Guterres said that the COP27 climate talks had fallen short in pushing for the urgent "drastic" carbon-cutting needed to tackle global warming, AFP reported. He said, "Our planet is still in the emergency room. We need to drastically reduce emissions now, and this is an issue this COP did not address."

Similar remarks were issued by Frans Timmermans, the EU’s climate chief. Timmermans said that COP27 failed to reach a consensus on keeping global warming to below 1.5 degrees Celsius by the end of the century while adding that the bloc did not want to scupper a loss and damage fund for more ambition

Norway’s climate minister Espen Barthe Eide also criticised the gathering saying the final declaration did not "contain an explicit reference to phasing down fossil fuels or peaking emissions by 2025."



Eide said, "The Egyptian president’s focus on the loss and damage fund detracted from work on climate mitigation." Although he lauded the declaration for not letting the ambition "scale down from Glasgow".

Germany’s foreign minister Annalena Baerbock appeared to be pinning the blame on "an alliance of oil-rich countries and major emitters" for the disappointing outcome.

As per media reports, representatives from various nations also staged walkouts while expressing disappointment with how the process played out. Allegations were levelled and a series of documents were rushed through without having discussions.

