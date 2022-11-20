FIFA World Cup 2022: The enigma called Guillermo Ochoa

Mexican goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa has attained somewhat of a cult hero status when it comes to World Cups. With his frizzy hair and headband, it is impossible to miss the veteran who currently holds the record for the highest number of appearances as a goalkeeper for Mexico. Although on first look, his statistics may not reveal the impact he has had in the tournament but a quick search on YouTube and one will be flooded with videos of his amazing saves. With the FIFA World Cup 2022 just round the corner, it can be the last time that he will play in this competition and football fans from around the world will be expecting more heroics from the footballer nicknamed ‘Memo’.

Ochoa was handed his Mexico debut in 2005 against Hungary and although he was included in the 2006 World Cup squad, it was strictly as the third-choice keeper. However, in 2010, he went into the competition as a top performer for Mexican club Americas, but the result was same. He saw Mexico get eliminated from the group stages of the competition without playing a single minute.

First impressions

By the time Mexico reached Brazil for the 2014 edition of the tournament, there was no denying Ochoa as the first choice. Already a veteran with experiences in both the French and Spanish leagues, he started the campaign with a clean sheet against Cameroon, but his stardom will come against Brazil. Against an attack boasting on world class talents like Oscar and Neymar, he pulled off six saves – including a blinder against Fred – to earn a well-deserved point for his national team. Even the legendary Pele went on to compare him to England legend Gordon Banks for his saves.

The great run of form continued against Croatia as he quickly gained popularity due to his athletic saves and acute awareness. In the Round of 16, he once again faced the might of Netherlands and although Mexico lost due to a late penalty, Ochoa was a name that almost all football fans knew.

New year, same old Ochoa

What followed were a barrage of transfer rumours ranging from Chelsea to Arsenal. But he continued to play in the La Liga followed by a move to Belgian champions Standard Liege.

In 2018, Ochoa looked like he picked up just where he left in 2014. He pulled off an impressive 25 saves in just four games – the same as Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois but in fewer matches. In a group consisting of heavyweights like Germany and South Korea, he proved to be difference maker and before ultimately losing to Brazil, Ochoa looked almost invincible between the posts.

Farewell with a hint of controversy

Ahead of the 2022 World Cup, Ochoa actually found himself in a bit of a controversy. Kavak, a company where the veteran goalkeeper holds a huge number of shares, is also sponsoring the Argentina football team and that has not gone down well with some experts and also fans.