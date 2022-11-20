Iranian director Emad Aleebrahim Dehkordi dedicates Marrakech film festival win to 'women of Iran'

At the Marrakech International Film Festival, Iranian director Emad Aleebrahim Dehkordi bagged the Etoile d'Or top award on Saturday for his debut feature 'A Tale of Shemroon'. While receiving the honour, he dedicated his prize to the women of Iran, who are currently protesting for their rights and freedom in the country.

While referring to the civil unrest in his country which was sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in September, Dehkordi said on the stage, "I want to pay tribute to all those who lost their lives fighting to regain the freedom to be themselves."

"I dedicate my award to all the women of Iran and to the young generation who risk their lives for freedom," added the 43-year-old filmmaker.

A crackdown on the protests over the death of Amini has left at least 378 dead, according to a new report released Saturday by the Norway-based Iran Human Rights group.

Amini died three days after her arrest in Tehran by the notorious morality police over an alleged breach of the Islamic republic's strict dress code for women.

The film festival jury was chaired by Oscar-winning Italian director Paolo Sorrentino, French actor Tahar Rahim, Lebanese director Nadine Labaki and the German-American actress Diane Kruger.

At the film festival, the jury prize was shared by director Maryam Touzani for 'The Blue Caftan', which is Morocco's entry for the Oscars, and Portugal's Cristele Alves Meira for 'Alma Viva'.

South Korea's Choi Seung-yoon took the best actress award for her performance in Canadian director Anthony Shim's 'Riceboy Sleeps' while Indonesia's Arswendy Bening Swara claimed the best actor honours for his role in compatriot Makbul Mubarak's thriller 'Autobiography'.

The film 'A Tale of Shemroon' explores the life of a young Iranian living in Shemroon, north of Tehran, who gets pulled deeper into the drug trade while trying to make some easy money through his connections with Tehran's wealthy youth.

