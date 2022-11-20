Jaya Bachchan says 'women are their own enemies' on granddaughter Navya's podcast

Member of parliament and former actress Jaya Bachchan joined her granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda and daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda to talk about women empowerment and gender pay parity on the latest episode of 'What The Hell Navya' podcast. Jaya, who often grabs headlines for making controversial comments about paparazzi and media, took a hit at "educated women" and said that they are their own enemies.

During the end segment of the episode titled 'One Crown, Many Shoes', Navya questioned the discrimination women face in society and spoke about sons being raised differently than daughters. Interrupting Navya, Jaya said, "Educated women also have double standards, which is so sad. I want to say it sometimes but do not feel good about saying it, but women are their own enemies."

During the podcast, Navya also spoke about some women trying to pull other women down and shared what she feels about it. "I feel like even though we are trying to achieve the same thing, the same goal, we are all trying to be successful, we are still trying to one-up each other and put other women down for the sake of feeling better. I don't know why that happens. I don't know why, it's a collective thing that we all need to do. We all need to work and be nice, and it's not just one woman's success, it has to be everyone's together," said Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter.

During their conversation, Shweta said that women are mostly judged on how good they are as homemakers but nobody gives much attention to their professional growth, which she feels is quite discouraging. "Women have always got their value from the number of children they have if they make a good wife, if they make a good mother," added Shweta.

Comparing women and men, Jaya said that women often dress up for other women as they care too much about what others will think. However, men have different criteria. "Women dress for each other, men dress for the women," said Jaya.

Asserting that society is influenced more by men and the social system works in their favour, the 24-year-old entrepreneur said, "We do live in a world that's mostly designed for men. We've kind of almost adapted to the world that we live in but imagine if it was built more to our comfort," shared Navya.

Adding to the conversation, Shweta said that if a woman demands for equal pay at her workplace, it is completely justified. "Equal Pay is not an unreasonable ask," she said.

