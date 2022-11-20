After a challenging year, Kazakhstan holds snap presidential elections, Tokayev expected to win

After months of violent turmoil in Kazakhstan, the country is holding its snap presidential election on Sunday (November 20) to strengthen the current leader, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

After a January conflict, which Tokayev described as a coup attempt, claimed lives of nearly 238 people, the former diplomat was able to take over Nazarbayev, the only ruler since the end of the Soviet Union. Tokayev was known to be a hand-picked successor of Nazarbayev, but both parted ways in 2019.

This time, Tokayev, 69, is expected to win a majority. His predecessor Nazarbayev had five straight terms and chose to quit after the January conflict.

Soon after he left, Tokayev changed the name of the country's capital "Nur-Sultan" in Nazarbayev's honour back to Astana.

Currently, economic and capital development in Kazakhstan has been hampered and has contributed to the country's 14-year high inflation rate.

Promising to better the economic situation, the former foreign minister and UN deputy secretary general Tokayev has pledged to eliminate corruption and redistribute wealth more fairly in order to reduce economic inequality.

This time, there are six candidates running for the presidential elections. However, as per polls, none of the five candidates are expected to get even double digits votes. The preliminary election results are expected to be released on Monday (November 21).

