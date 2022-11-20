Over 321,000 Teslas recalled in the United States over tail light malfunction

More than 321,000 Tesla cars have been recalled in the US over a tail lights issue, the company announced in a filing made public on Saturday. In the filing submitted to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), Tesla said the tail lights in its 2023 Model 3 and 2020-2023 Model Y vehicles may intermittently fail to illuminate, thereby necessitating the repairs.

The electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer added that it will be deploying over-the-air software updates to fix the bugs causing the light issue.

Tesla became aware of the issue in October after customers complained about the faulty tail lights not illuminating.

The recall by Tesla comes a day after it announced a recall of over 30,000 Model S and Model X vehicles after an issue that may have caused the front passenger airbag to deploy incorrectly.

After the recall announcement, Tesla's shares dipped by as much as three per cent to hit a near two-year low.

According to NHTSA data, the EV company has recalled more than 3.7 million vehicles in 19 US recall campaigns in 2022 alone.

However, the spate of recalls is not limited to the US for the Elon Musk-owned company. Over 1,000 Tesla cars were recalled in Australia last Wednesday over a steering fault issue.

The Australian Department of Transport said the steering fault in Tesla Model S and Model X variants sold between 2017-2020 could increase the risk of an accident "causing injury or death" to the occupants of the car.

Notably, it was the second time that such a mass recall was issued for Tesla cars in the country down under. Earlier, 326 Tesla Model 3 vehicles were recalled over defective seat belts.

(With inputs from agencies)