Hungary PM Orban warns EU against taking ‘a step towards war’, condemns military aid to Ukraine

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has declared the European Union’s sanctions against Russia ‘a step towards war,’ AFP reported. During a radio interview on Friday, Orban appeared to have shifted gears to deplore the EU’s economic measures against the Kremlin, which he considers “dangerous”.

"Anyone who intervenes economically in a military conflict is taking a position," Orban said during the interview. "Little by little, we are sliding towards war," he added. Orban further added that he will keep fighting against the EU’s sanctions on Russia and will ensure Hungary is exempted from them.

While condemning the EU’s military support to Ukraine, Orban added, “Now we are supplying destructive weapons, we are training Ukrainian soldiers on our own territory, we are imposing sanctions on energy... We are becoming an integral part [of the conflict]. We are not being shot at yet, but we are about to become belligerent. Europe is playing a very dangerous game."

Orban has also opposed the EU’s proposal to provide $18 billion in aid to Ukraine in form of loans. "Hungary is not going to accept that EU members take out loans together to help Ukraine," he declared.

Orban has seemingly intensified his criticism of Brussels’ Russia policy in the wake of the worsening economic situation at home. Inflation is soaring in the country, currently exceeding 20 per cent, while food prices have risen 45 per cent compared to the last year. According to Focus Economics, the Hungarian economy shrank 0.4 per cent on a seasonally adjusted quarter-on-quarter basis in the third quarter.

Now, Orban’s campaign is to blame the EU’s economic sanctions on Russia for Hungary’s poor state of economy. The government has already launched “national consultations” on the issue and put up posters around the country with the caption: "Brussels sanctions are ruining us" against a picture of a missile.

