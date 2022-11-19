Bulgaria: Five charged with helping Istanbul blast suspect

Bulgaria on Saturday (November 19) charged five people with helping one of the suspects in Istanbul blast. Last weekend's blast in central Istanbul killed six people. Turkiye, which has jailed 17 people over the blast has blamed the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) for the blast. Turkiye regards the PKK as a 'terror group'. Those who died in the blast included two girls aged nine and 15.

"Five people have been charged" over their "logistical" help to one of the suspects to flee, Siyka Mileva, a spokeswoman for the Sofia prosecutor's office told AFP.

Bulgaria's local media said that three or those charged were from Moldova and a fourth was from an unspecified Arab country. There were no immediate details about the fifth person.

The PKK and its Syrian offshoot the YPG have denied involvement in the blast, which also wounded 81 people. No individual or group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Turkish police captured the chief suspect Alham Albashir -- a Syrian woman who is said to have been working for Kurdish militants -- in an Istanbul suburb.

Albashir reportedly confessed to planting the bomb during her interrogation.

The Istanbul court remanded the 17 suspects in pre-trial detention on charges of "destroying national unity" and "deliberate killing".

(With inputs from agencies)

