Four Syrian soldiers killed, one wounded after Israeli airstrikes: Report

According to the Syrian state news agency SANA, four soldiers were killed and one wounded in Israeli “air aggression” on military posts in central and coastal regions of Syria, on early Saturday. The report quoted an unidentified Syrian military official. On the other hand, the Israeli military has declined to comment.

“At approximately 6:30 this morning (local time), the Israeli enemy carried out an air aggression over the Mediterranean Sea, from the direction of Banias, targeting some posts in the central and coastal region,” said the military source. The report added that Syrian air defences countered the missile attack by the Israeli warplanes flying over the Mediterranean Sea and suffered from material damage.

Reportedly, Israel has been mounting attacks on Syria for years now against what it has described as Iranian and Iran-backed forces. Furthermore, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights which is a British-based war monitor said that the attacks were reportedly aimed at pro-Iranian groups in the provinces of Homs and Hama, and their ammunition sites. It added that several explosions were also heard in Latakia, a coastal province.

This comes days after Israeli missiles hit the Shayrat air base, in Syria's Homs province killing two soldiers and injuring three, which reports suggest were being used by the Iranian air force.

In recent months, Israel has intensified targets on Syrian airports and air bases to disrupt Iran’s aerial supply lines used to deliver arms to allies in Syria and Lebanon, including Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hezbollah, reports suggest. The supposed Iran-allied militant group has sent thousands of fighters to support Syrian President Bashar Assad’s forces.

(With inputs from agencies)

