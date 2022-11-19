Top 10 world news: UK PM Rishi Sunak visits Ukraine, COP27 agrees on climate fund, and more

In the latest, UK's new PM Rishi Sunak has made a trip to Kyiv, Ukraine. Meanwhile, COP27 has reached a breakthrough deal on climate fund. Separately, bankrupt crypto exchange, FTX has started a strategic evaluation of its worldwide assets and is putting some businesses up for sale or reorganisation. In South Asia, former Pakistani PM, Imran Khan made a virtual address to his followers, urging them to join the march in Rawalpindi on 26 November to end the 'Azadi march'

Click on the headlines to read more.

This is UK PM Rishi Sunak's first visit to Kyiv since assuming office last month following Liz Truss's shortlived premiership. Both Truss and her predecessor Boris Johnson had made public support for Ukraine an important part of their agenda, and Sunak had already said that he will continue it.

Disagreements arose at COP27 about raising the bar for combating global warming and the requirements for wealthy polluters to compensate nations hit by climate calamities for "loss and damage." A source within the organisation claimed that at least the loss and damage problem had been "recognised" as far as the EU was concerned after a report provided by Egypt was flatly rejected by the organisation.

Collapsed crypto exchange FTX said on Saturday that it has started a strategic evaluation of its worldwide assets and is putting some businesses up for sale or reorganisation. Together with around 101 associated companies, FTX also requested judicial intervention to permit the functioning of a new worldwide cash management system and payment to its essential suppliers. In one of the most publicised cryptocurrency meltdowns, the exchange and its affiliates filed for bankruptcy in Delaware on November 11. As a result, an estimated million clients and other investors are expected to suffer total losses in billions of dollars.

A new diplomatic battle appeared on the horizon on Saturday (November 19) as Poland said it wants to bar Russian delegation from Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) meet due next month. The OSCE is the world's largest security grouping. Poland currently has the rotating chairmanship of the 57-member bloc. Poland's assertion has angered Russia which has said that this move was "unprecedented and provocative".

Iran's security forces shot dead three people on Saturday (November 19), a rights group has said. The shootings took place in the western province of Kurdistan. This has added to the toll of the deadly protests that erupted in the Islamic republic after Mahsa Amini's death.

Imran Khan, the leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in his virtual address has urged his followers and the wider population to join him in Rawalpindi, where he plans to end the "Haqeeqi Azadi Long March."

Veteran Indian actress and famous show host Tabassum Govil has passed away. She was 78 years old. The actress suffered a heart attack on Friday, November 18.

Her son Hoshang Govil said in a statement, reports Indian Express, "She passed away last night around 8.40 pm due to cardiac arrest at a hospital. She was absolutely healthy. We shot for our show 10 days ago. And we're about to shoot again next week. "It happened all of a sudden."

