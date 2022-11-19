England and Wales set to defy FIFA with 'OneLove' rainbow armbands in support of LGBTQ rights

England and Wales have planned to defy FIFA by expressing their support for the LGBTQ+ community with their captains wearing rainbow-coloured "OneLove" bands. England skipper Harry Kane and his Wales counterpart Gareth Bale have both decided to wear the unique armbands despite FIFA's norms not permitting it.

For the unaware, FIFA was recently approached by a number of nations who are set to take part in the upcoming 2022 World Cup in Qatar with a request to allow them to wear rainbow armbands during the tournament. However, the countries didn't hear back from the world football's governing body.

Homosexuality is illegal in Qatar, a conservative Muslim nation, which has a history of human rights violations. The countries approached FIFA with the hope that they will be allowed to express their solidarity with the LGBTQ community and stand against discrimination. However, FIFA launched its own 'social campaign' after ignoring the request.

FIFA has urged captains of all teams to wear different armbands promoting social causes with messages such as "Bring the moves" and "Share the meal" among others in its new initiative. However, England and Wales are set to defy the orders and go ahead with the "OneLove" rainbow bands.

As per a report in the Guardian, both Kane and Bale will sport the rainbow coloured armbands expressing their support for the LGBTQ community. England and Wales are likely to face a fine for the gesture but the football associations of both nations have decided to go ahead with the move.

As per FIFA's equipment regulations, the players or the kits of any country participating in the tournament cannot sport political, religious or personal slogan that doesn't comply with the laws of the game.

"No item (of playing kit or other clothing or equipment or otherwise) may be worn or used in any controlled area if Fifa considers that it is dangerous, offensive or indecent, includes political, religious, or personal slogans, statements, or images, or otherwise does not comply in full with the laws of the game," states FIFA's equipment guideline.