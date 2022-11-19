Britain will continue support 'until Ukraine has won,' says UK PM Rishi Sunak during visit to Kyiv

In his first visit to the Ukrainian capital Kyiv since becoming UK Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak declared unequivocal support for Ukraine. He said the UK will offer its support "until Ukraine has won."

A new 60 million dollar (50 million pounds) package from Britain will contain anti-aircraft weaponry and equipment like radar to fend off drone assaults. Britain added that it would expand the amount of training it offers to the Ukrainian military.

"I am here today to say that the UK will continue to stand with you... until Ukraine has won the peace and security it needs and deserves," Sunak said in a press conference with President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv.

"And then we will stand with you as you rebuild your great country," Sunak added.

"Britain knows what it means to fight for freedom," Sunak said on Twitter. "We are with you all the way..." tweeted Sunak

Britain knows what it means to fight for freedom.



We are with you all the way @ZelenskyyUa 🇺🇦🇬🇧



Британія знає, що означає боротися за свободу.



Ми з вами до кінця @ZelenskyyUa 🇺🇦🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/HsL8s4Ibqa — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) November 19, 2022 ×

"Since the first days of the war, Ukraine and the UK have been the strongest of allies," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a Facebook post.

"During today's meeting, we discussed the most important issues both for our countries and for global security."

Sunak, a former finance minister, took office last month following the shortlived premiership of Liz Truss. She and her predecessor Boris Johnson had both made public support for Ukraine an important part of their agenda, and Sunak has said he will continue this.

