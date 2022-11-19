Veteran actor Tabassum dies of cardiac arrest at the age of 78

Veteran Indian actress and famous show host Tabassum Govil has passed away. She was 78 years old. The actress suffered a heart attack on Friday, November 18.

Her son Hoshang Govil said in a statement, reports Indian Express, "She passed away last night around 8.40 pm due to cardiac arrest at a hospital. She was absolutely healthy. We shot for our show 10 days ago. And we're about to shoot again next week. "It happened all of a sudden."

Her sudden death has sent shockwaves across the country.

She started her career as a child artist at the age of three in the 1940s and was famously known as Baby Tabassum. In her decades-long career, she starred in many popular films and shows. She began her TV journey by hosting the first TV talk show on Indian television 'Phool Khile Hain Gulshan Gulshan.' The popular show ran for 21 years on Doordarshan from 1972 to 1993.

Tabassum made her film debut with the film 'Nargis' in 1947 and later starred in films like 'Mera Suhaag'(1947), 'Manjhdhar' (1947), 'Bari Behen' (1949).

Not just acting, she has been an author and has written many joke books. She even has worked as editor of the famous Hindi women's magazine Grihalaxmi for 15 years. In the 1980s, she produced, directed and wrote her first film 'Tum Par Hum Qurban.'

