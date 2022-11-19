If for 3 hours a day you can't drink a beer, you will survive: FIFA president on beer ban at Qatar World Cup

Several sponsors felt 'betrayed' and were left disappointed after Qatar recently confirmed it won't allow alcohol inside the stadium during the FIFA World Cup 2022 matches. The decision was met with widespread criticism from fans around the globe while sponsors are too reportedly not happy with the move.

Gianni Infantino, the president of world football's governing body, revealed FIFA 'tried until the end' to convince the authorities in Qatar to allow beer to be sold inside the stadium during the World Cup. However, they failed in their efforts as the conservative Muslim nation had its way.

Qatar had earlier agreed to beer sale inside the stadium during matches but made a U-turn on the decision earlier this week. Opening up on the sudden ban of alcohol from the stadiums, Infantino said fans can survive without beer for three hours during the games.

"We tried until the end to see whether it was possible," Infantino said while opening up on Qatar's decision to ban alcohol inside the stadiums.

"If for 3 hours a day you cannot drink a beer, you will survive. Maybe there is a reason why in France, in Spain, in Scotland, alcohol is banned in stadiums. Maybe they are more intelligent than us, having thought maybe we should be doing that," he added.

While alcohol will not be permitted inside the stadium premises, fans can have beer at the 'FIFA Fan Festival' in the evenings. The Fan Festival is a designated area formed to cater to the fans and will have live music and other activities on offer.

"Following discussions between host country authorities and FIFA, a decision has been made to focus the sale of alcoholic beverages on the FIFA Fan Festival, other fan destinations and licensed venues, removing sales points of beer from... stadium perimeters," FIFA said in a statement.