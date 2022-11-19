Eva Mendes sparks marriage rumours as she calls Ryan Gosling her 'husband'

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling are among the celebrity couples who have kept their romance out of the spotlight. The couple, who have been dating for years and are parents to two beautiful daughters, seems like have finally tied the knot secretly.



The news of Eva and Ryan's secret marriage started spreading after the actress addressed Ryan as her husband during her recent interview with Today Australia.



While promoting the Ronald McDonald House charity, Mendes, 48, was asked about how she and her family are doing in Australia. Replying to which, the star said, "I’m loving it here.''



"Everybody is amazing; everybody is welcoming us; it’s been so beautiful." My husband, Ryan, is here... and our children are here; we’re having the best time."



Her comment was enough to send all their die-hard fans into frenzy mode. Some hawk-eye netizens wrote, "She has a wedding ring on."



Meanwhile, others simply congratulated the couple.



Ryan and Eva have been together since they starred in the 2011 film 'The Place Beyond the Pines.' Ever since then, the couple has been living a happy life together and has welcomed two daughters: Esmeralda and Amada.



In their decade-long relationship, the couple has kept mum about their personal life and relationship.