Sushmita Sen pens special note on her 47th birthday: The most incredible year is on its way!

Former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen has turned a year older today. Over the years, Sen has created a legacy that is unmatched. She has carved a niche with all the work she has done. Not only this, but she has been one of the actresses who has never shied away from speaking her mind and doing what she believes is right for her.



Marking her special day, Sen shared a beautiful selfie that proved that age is just a number for her, along with a cryptic caption dedicated to her 47th birthday.



Sharing the picture on her Instagram, Sushmita wrote, "47 finally!" a number that has consistently followed me for 13 years now! 🤗❤️💋 The most incredible year is on its way... I’ve known it for a long time... and I am thrilled to finally announce its arrival! #duggadugga 💃🏻👊❤️''

''I love you guys!!! #yourstruly #birthdaygirl 😉😄😍❤️💃🏻🎶🥳 #19thnovember #scorpio #yassssssss.'' In the sun-kissed picture, Sen is looking glamorous.



Sushmita's little daughter Renee penned a heartfelt note for her Maa. Sharing a picture of Sushmita, Renee wrote, "Happy birthday to my lifeline!" As you enter the best phase of your life, I just wanted to say thank you. You have the biggest and most forgiving heart. To be your daughter is God's greatest blessing. You have created a legacy that is unmatched, and I am so lucky to be a witness to that every day. "Whatever you touch turns to gold, and that is because you do everything with so much love, dedication, and hard work. You are an institution in acting."