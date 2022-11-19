Sylvester Stallone visits Philadelphia's iconic Rocky Balboa statue with family

Despite having a busy schedule, Hollywood star Sylvester Stallone recently visited the Philadelphia Museum of Art with his family to reunite with the iconic Rocky statue and revisit the place where iconic training montages of his character were filmed.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the actor posted a video from the museum and wrote, "Feels like coming home… With the family." Dressed in casuals, Stallone filmed with his crew as he was being followed by some security officials, some cameramen, and lots of fans.

As can be seen in the video, the actor stopped to see the famous Rocky statue with his family and said, “I don’t get here very often with the family and I thought I would break into my own line to see the statue.”

“I don’t get to visit Rocky very often. When I do, it’s emotional,” the actor continued. Check out the video below.

In one of the training montages of the ‘Rocky’ movies, Balboa, a Philadelphia-based boxer, is seen preparing to fight the heavyweight champion Apollo Creed (played by Carl Weathers) in the film. He is seen running through various Philadelphia neighbourhoods in the montage and training at the gym. At the end of the montage, he is seen at the Art Museum.