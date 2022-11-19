Police hunt for possible serial killer as three Chinese sex workers are found brutally killed in Rome

Police in Rome are searching for a possible serial killer after three dead bodies were discovered in two apartments in the upmarket district of Prati, reported the Guardian. Out of the three women killed, two were sex workers of Chinese nationality aged between 40 and 50. The body of one of the slain women was discovered on the apartment's doorstep by the building's porter on Thursday morning, while the other body was discovered inside. The third dead woman was identified as Marta Castano Torres, also a sex worker, whose body was found by her sister in a basement apartment on a nearby street.

As reported by the Guardian, stab wounds were found on the throat, chest and back of the bodies of the women. Rome Police are now working on a theory that suggests all three women were murdered by the same person.

The incident took place in an elegant neighbourhood of the city, just a few hundred metres from Italy's Supreme Court, where recently an increase has been reported in criminal networks operating prostitution rackets from apartments.

The murders have renewed the calls for regulating the profession of prostitution in Italy. Street prostitution is allowed in the country; however, organised prostitution and brothels are strictly prohibited under Italian law.

Ermina Gbido from the Committee for the Civil Rights of Prostitutes said, “These murders are horrific.” She added, “For sure, there are criminal networks that manage sex workers in apartments, exploiting them and making them go from apartment to apartment, working long hours. This is a nasty business. But we also need to understand that there are those who want to do this work but cannot do it in a place of safety as the norms do not allow it.”

