FIFA World Cup 2022 opening ceremony: When and where to watch? Who are the performers?

The super carnival of football is about to begin in Qatar and fans around the world are excited for the FIFA World Cup 2022. With 32 teams participating in this mega event, the World Cup is all set to give billions of fans across the world many memories to cherish. So what is happening when? When is the Opening ceremony and what time will it be telecasted? Here in this piece, you will know everything about the opening ceremony and much more.

When is the opening ceremony?

The opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2022 will take place on Sunday, November 20th just before the first match between hosts Qatar and Ecuador.

What time will the opening ceremony start?

The opening ceremony is scheduled to begin at 14:00 GMT (19:30 IST).

At what venue will the opening ceremony take place?

A 60,000-capacity Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor will host the opening ceremony on Sunday. This stadium is located in the northeastern coastal part of the country, around 40 kilometers north of Doha.

Who will be performing at the opening ceremony?

Although the official list of the performers is yet to be out, it is believed that a few mega names will still grace the occasion with their performances. As reported by the Telegraph, the Black-Eyed Peas, Robbie Williams, and Nora Fatehi are set to perform while the global star Shakira, who sang the official song of the 2010 World Cup, will also be there. Other than them, Jungkook, one of seven members of the South Korean boy band, BTS is said to be performing as well.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in India?