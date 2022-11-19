'The Kardashians': Kendall Jenner is having a baby horse via surrogate

In the latest episode of 'The Kardashians' season 2, supermodel and reality TV personality Kendall Jenner revealed that her horse is expecting a foal (baby) via surrogate! Speaking to her glam crew while getting ready for the 2022 Met Gala, Jenner said, “Oh my God, I’m having a baby,” before clarifying she meant a “baby” horse.

“I just got the news it took,” the 27-year-old told her glam squad. “They just texted me that we have an embryo!”

Jenner smiled from ear to ear and continued telling her glam team that she had decided she wanted a foal last year and had requested horse "sperm" from hairstylist Jen Atkin as a gift for her birthday.

In the episode, the model further said, “Remember when I asked you for sperm? Jen was like, ‘I really wanna get something great for Kendall for her birthday.’ And I was like, ‘Sperm. Horse sperm.'”

The model also confessed that she was very "fussy" about purchasing sperm from the right stud (male horse). “Like, mine was an Olympian,” she shared while speaking about the chosen donor and referring to her own Olympian blood from her father Caitlyn Jenner. “Do you think I didn’t think this through? Only Olympians around here.”