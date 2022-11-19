‘The White Lotus’ renewed for season 3 at HBO

There's great news for 'The White Lotus' fans. The show has been renewed for season 3. The news of the renewal comes just a few weeks after creator Mike White`s hit anthology series was aired, Variety reported. The third season will see a new batch of guests at a new White Lotus resort.



Addressing the renewal, Francesca Orsi, executive vice president of HBO Programming and head of HBO drama series and films, said: "Reflecting on `The White Lotus' humble, run-and-gun origin as a contained pandemic production, it`s impossible not to be awestruck by how Mike orchestrated one of the buzziest and most critically acclaimed shows."



"And yet, he`s only continued to reach new heights in season 2, which is the ultimate testament to Mike`s raw, unparalleled vision. His courage to explore the uncharted waters of the human psyche, paired with his signature irreverent humour and buoyant directing style, have us all dreaming of more vacation days at the resort we`ve come to adore. "We couldn`t be more thrilled to get the chance to collaborate on a third season together."



News of the third season came when only three episodes of the second season had been aired.



The Emmy-winning show's first season was aired in July 2021, and become an immense hit immediately. Both seasons have garnered rave reviews from critics and audiences alike.