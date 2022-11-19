Ticketmaster issues apology to Taylor Swift and fans for the ticket fiasco

After a drama full week, Ticketmaster has finally issued an apology to Taylor Swift and all her millions of fans. Fews hours after Swift expressed her disappointment about all the ticket drama by saying that its "excruciating" for her to watch her fans struggle for the tickets.



Fews hours after Taylor's angry post, Ticketmaster issued an official statement that read: "We strive to make ticket buying as easy as possible for fans, but that hasn’t been the case for many people trying to buy tickets for Taylor Swift's 'The Eraser Tour.''



Further, adding: "First, we want to apologise to Taylor and all of her fans, especially those who had a terrible experience trying to purchase tickets."



In the lengthy post attached to the apology tweet, the company explained the entire Taylor Swift tour ticket sale statistics and how they have been working to fulfil the enormous ticket demands.

On Friday, the company shockingly announced that due to an insufficient number of tickets available, it had cancelled the general public ticket sale.



"Due to extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand, tomorrow's public on-sale for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour has been cancelled," the ticket broker tweeted.



Soon after this, the songstress took to Instagram Stories and shared how disappointed she was over all the ticket debacle going on.

We want to apologize to Taylor and all of her fans - especially those who had a terrible experience trying to purchase tickets. We feel we owe it to everyone to share some information to help explain what happened: https://t.co/1Gn4kRIvq8 — Ticketmaster (@Ticketmaster) November 19, 2022 ×

"I’ve brought so many elements of my career in-house. I’ve done this specifically to improve the quality of my fans’

experience by doing it myself with my team, who care as much about my fans as I do. It's really difficult for me to trust an outside entity with these relationships and loyalties, and it's excruciating for me to just watch mistakes happen with no recourse," Taylor IG post reads.

We want to apologize to Taylor and all of her fans - especially those who had a terrible experience trying to purchase tickets. We feel we owe it to everyone to share some information to help explain what happened: https://t.co/1Gn4kRIvq8 — Ticketmaster (@Ticketmaster) November 19, 2022 ×