Watch | Passenger plane taking off from Peruvian airport collides with firetruck, erupts into fireball

A LATAM Airlines flight collided with a firetruck on the runway as it was preparing to take off from the airport in Lima, the capital of Peru, resulting in the death of 2 firefighters on the spot, Reuters reported.

Several videos showing the aeroplane and fire truck colliding have been shared on social media. One of the videos shows the passenger plane running down the runway when it collides with the fire engine approaching from the other side. The jet is seen catching fire and emitting dense, black smoke in another footage.

According to Peru's health ministry, 20 passengers were being treated in a clinic, and at least two of them had serious conditions. No passengers or staff members were killed, the airline said.

Peruvian President Pedro Castillo expressed condolences to the families of two dead firefighters in a tweet, adding that he was praying for the recovery of those injured. The President tweeted, “I express my heartfelt condolences to the relatives of Ángel Torres and Nicolás Santa Gadea, brave firefighters who died in the accident. My thoughts and my prayers are with them. I pray for the recovery of the wounded."

It is still unknown why the firetruck drove onto the runway even as the plane was taking off. The prosecution's office revealed that it was investigating the incident as possible manslaughter, Reuters reported.

LATAM Airlines' office in Peru announced that it was deploying all of its resources to help those injured and to assist with the investigation. Reuters reported that this was the second incident in a month involving the Chile-based LATAM Airlines after one of its planes had its nose destroyed during a severe storm that forced it to make an emergency landing.

