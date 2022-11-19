Did Ukrainian soldiers butcher unarmed, surrendering Russian soldiers?

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

Moscow has accused Ukraine of executing more than 10 Russian Prisoners of War (PoW) after a gruesome video of surrendering soldiers being gunned to death went viral on social media platforms.

"This brutal murder of Russian servicemen is neither the first, nor the only war crime," the Russian defence ministry said.

"This is common practice in the Armed Forces of Ukraine that is actively supported by the Kyiv regime and blatantly ignored by its Western patrons," it added.

Killing PoWs is a war crime and the video shows what appear to be Russian soldiers in the Makiivka city of the Luhansk region of eastern Ukraine.

The video shows a dilapidated building structure and its backyard in the aftermath of a severe gunfight between the two sides.

The footage, allegedly taken by a Ukrainian soldier shows the Russian unarmed soldiers lying face down on the ground after surrendering. Two more Russian soldiers with hands raised over their heads come out of the building and join their fellow unit soldiers on the ground.

The Ukrainian unit of soldiers can be seen wearing yellow armbands. However, as the video nears the end, a sudden spraying of bullets can be heard with the camera shaking rather vigorously, suggesting that the Russian soldiers were butchered on the spot, according to pro-Russian outlets.

The drone footage that appeared later shows the same spot and the house where the bodies of the 'surrendering soldiers' seemingly lie lifeless and in a pool of blood.

While pro-Ukrainian outlets claim that the soldiers were killed in a drone strike, the Russian side believes that Ukraine's 80th airborne assault brigade massacred its personnel.

Marta Hurtado, a spokesperson for the UN Humans Rights office said the body was aware of the video and demanded a proper investigation into the matter.

"We are aware of the videos and we are looking into them. Allegations of summary executions of people hors de combat should be promptly, fully and effectively investigated, and any perpetrators held to account."

