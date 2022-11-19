Manchester United to terminate Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract over his latest remarks: Reports

Things seem to have taken an ugly turn in the Manchester United-Cristiano Ronaldo saga where the Premier League club is now considering terminating Ronaldo’s contract over his explosive remarks on the Piers Morgan show.

As reported by the Guardian, the club has asked the star striker to not return to the club’s Carrington training base after the conclusion of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

As per the outlet, Manchester United has also hired lawyers to prosecute the Portuguese star over an alleged breach of contract.

Ronaldo, during his controversial interview with British journalist Piers Morgan, which was aired recently on TalkTV, made a few allegations about the club.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner in the interview said he felt he was being actively forced out of the club and that Manchester United lacked empathy when his younger daughter was hospitalised back in July this year.

Ronaldo further dropped the bombshell with his remarks on manager Eric Ten Hag saying he doesn’t 'like' him. Talking about Manchester United’s owners, the Glazer family, Ronaldo even went on to say that they do not care much about the club.

Meanwhile, as per the Guardian, the club was not aware of Ronaldo’s scheduled interview with Piers Morgan.

On Friday, Manchester United issued a statement that read, “Manchester United has this morning initiated appropriate steps in response to Cristiano Ronaldo’s recent media interview. We will not be making further comments until this process reaches its conclusion.”

Ronaldo rejoined Manchester United last summer from Italian club Juventus and made an immediate impact with a goal in his return game. The past season, Ronaldo scored as many as 24 goals and was even named the club’s Player of the Year.

However, it was at the start of this season when things started to fall apart for the 37-year-old.

(With inputs from agencies)