Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde 'taking a break' from dating after nearly 2 years: Report

If rumours and reports are anything to go by, Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are no longer dating each other and they have decided to hit the brakes on their relationship to focus on their priorities. The decision was made amicably by the two and they are still friends, suggests the report.

Quoting multiple sources, a publication reported that the 'Watermelon Sugar' singer is currently touring across the world, while the 'Don't Worry Darling' director is juggling between her work and kids in Los Angeles.

"It's a very amicable decision," a source told PEOPLE. While another said, "They're still very close friends," to which, a friend of the two stars added, "Right now, they have different priorities that are keeping them apart."

Before the separation rumours started doing rounds, Wilde was spotted dancing and singing at Styles' November 15 concert in Los Angeles with her daughter Daisy and son Otis, who she co-parents with ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis.

Styles and Wilde were first linked in January 2021. Rumours of their relationship started doing rounds when they were photographed holding hands at a friend's wedding. The two never confirmed their relationship while they filmed 'Don't Worry Darling' and often shared that they like to keep their dating lives private.

Back in August, Styles told Rolling Stones, "I've never talked about my life away from work publicly and found that it's benefited me positively. There's always going to be a version of a narrative, and I think I just decided I wasn't going to spend the time trying to correct it or redirect it in some way."